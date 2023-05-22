SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Memorial Day weekend, or the unofficial start of the summer season is just around the corner, and many are wondering whether the weather cooperates for their outdoor plans, or not? Find out below.

Umbrellas, shades or both for the holiday weekend??

As of Monday evening, it appears that Central New York may luck out with mainly dry weather over the holiday weekend, but there’s an upper-level storm that may not be too far to the south over the weekend. Plus, it looks like a storm may try to develop near the Mid-Atlantic Coast and could spark a bit of shower activity for the last half of the weekend.

This past weekend the models were not consistent and did have some shower activity around over the holiday weekend, but that has since changed as of Sunday night into Monday. 😊 Right now, though, we are leaning towards a drier solution since all of the long-range forecast models/guidance have us staying dry through holiday weekend!

Best chance of showers this weekend looks to be…

Across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas where an upper-level storm system is expected to be. We don’t think the nation’s capital or Carolinas is going to have a washout over the weekend, but scattered showers/storms. Of course, if the upper-level storm system slides farther north then this would change where the showers would be and could impact us in CNY. Stay tuned.

Spring or summer attire to kick off summer unofficially…

So how warm it gets this holiday weekend will depend on how the above-mentioned areas of low pressure interact with each other and whether they impact us or not.

Since we are leaning towards a drier forecast right now, we think at least the 70s are a good bet over much of the holiday weekend! Yes, summer wear could come in handy.

On the other hand, if the storm system ends up closer to us we could very well be cloudier/damper, which would spell a cooler, 60s, sweatshirt/fleece kind of weekend.

Of course, since the holiday weekend is still several days out, the forecast could, and probably will change at least a little bit between now and then. So be sure to stay tuned for updates throughout the week regarding the first weekend of the summer season.