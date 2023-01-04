SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The dreary, rainy weather continues, so keep those umbrellas and raincoats handy. Details below…

Dodging the Drops

Don’t forget your rain gear again as you head out the door Wednesday. It may not be raining harder than a light mist or drizzle in the morning, but it’ll pick back up later in the afternoon.

Another round of steady soaking rain moves in after about 2pm.

Rain continues heavy at times into Wednesday night, but north of Watertown rain likely changes to freezing rain into the start of Thursday.

In this area three tenths to half an inch of ice is possible. For this reason, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across Northern Jefferson County Wednesday night into Thursday morning due to slick roads, power outages expected.

Not all get a crack at 50s

Just like real estate, it’s all about location, location, location.

A stalled-out front will be the dividing line between the 30s-40s and 50+ across CNY through midweek.

If you live north of the Thruway including the North Country, then you’re likely staying in the 30s and low 40s again Wednesday.

If you live south of the Thruway and Syracuse, especially across the Southern Finger Lakes then you’ll likely stay in the 50s or higher throughout the day Wednesday.

Syracuse is going to be right near the front and for this reason it’s a tough call to determine whether Syracuse feels 50+ degrees. Our best guess is that Syracuse probably falls just short of 50 degrees on Wednesday, but it is going to be close. If Syracuse does touch 50 it likely happens Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Any snow/winter weather on the horizon?

Still no sign of any significant winter weather (either cold or snow) through this week and probably the weekend too. There could be a light accumulation of snow over the hills Friday/Friday night, but that’s about it. Also, more of a seasonable chill should arrive Friday into the weekend but probably still a little milder than normal for January standards. Hang in there snow lovers/winter enthusiasts/businesses who rely on wintry weather.