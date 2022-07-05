SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a few days of dry weather, rain is finally making its return to CNY.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is a muggier, cloudier, and wetter day than what we’ve felt the last few days.

An approaching front will cause scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms to develop later in the afternoon into the evening. The greatest threat from the storms appears to be heavy rain which would cause ponding on the roads and in some cases a bit of localized flooding. There could be a couple storms with gusty winds, too.

Highs should warm into the upper 70s to maybe near 80 depending upon how much sun we see.

Machine Gun Kelly takes the stage at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview tonight with Avril Lavigne opening.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A cold front swings through Tuesday night with a few more showers and possibly a storm or two mainly during the evening.

Lows drop into the low 60s with decreasing humidity overnight too.

MID WEEK:

In the wake of Tuesday night’s cold front high pressure builds in and helps clear us out during the day Wednesday after maybe a lingering/stray morning shower.

The air mass building in with high pressure Wednesday is dry and seasonably cool that sets up for Wednesday and perhaps into Thursday.

Highs Wednesday is near 80 with a nice breeze too.