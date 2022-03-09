SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A quick hit of some wet slushy snow puts a damper on our Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

We start Wednesday dry, but after 9 or 10 am some wet snow overspreads the region from south to north thanks to an area of low pressure moving close to us during the day.

Temperatures should be above freezing for many, including Syracuse much of the day while precipitation is falling, but it’s near or just below freezing over the hills.

That said, only a slushy coating to an inch of snow is expected for the Syracuse area and lower terrain, but in the hills 1 to 3 inches or so appears to be likely by sunset Wednesday.

Roads are expected to be mainly just wet across the lower elevations, including the Syracuse area, but across the hills it’s likely going to be at least somewhat slick and sloppy into the evening commute.

For this reason, there’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the counties south of the Syracuse area.

Highs Wednesday are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Any snow and rain exit CNY quickly after sunset Wednesday evening followed by some clearing as high pressure builds in from the west. However, there’s still a bit of a cool breeze blowing over Lake Ontario, so don’t be surprised if there’s some isolated lake flakes flying around.

Lows drop into the mid to upper 20s Wednesday night which will cause any surfaces that are wet and not treated to ice up.

THURSDAY:

High pressure settles in Thursday and provides us with intervals of sunshine and a milder high back into the 40s.

It stays mainly quiet and it’s even a bit milder to round out the week. Click here for our latest thinking of the St. Patrick’s Day forecast.