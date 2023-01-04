SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Stays mild with rain tapering Wednesday evening, but when does at least somewhat of a winter chill arrive? Details are below…

Puddle jumping tonight, but not Thursday

Steady rain to start tonight tapers after 9 or 10 pm to a bit of drizzle and a lingering shower or two for the late evening and overnight.

North of Watertown rain likely changes to freezing rain during the night before the precipitation tapers towards morning.

Up near the U.S. Canadian border across the St. Lawrence Valley into far Northern St. Lawrence County a glazing to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible tonight. For this reason, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for these areas Wednesday night into the start of Thursday due to slick roads being expected.

Not all get a crack at 50+ degrees tonight

Just like real estate, it’s all about location, location, location.

A stalled-out front will be the dividing line between the 30s-40s and 50+ across CNY through Wednesday night.

If you live north of Oswego County, including the North Country, then you’re likely staying in the 30s through the night. In Oswego and Northern Oneida counties temperatures should rise into the mid to maybe upper 40s, but upper 40s to mid-50s appear to be likely near and south of Syracuse and the Thruway much of tonight.

ABOVE ARE THE FORECAST TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN SYRACUSE

Behind the area of low pressure, culprit for the rain Wednesday afternoon and evening, temperatures slowly slip back towards 40 with areas of fog around too.

Not much of a need for the shades, but drier

Central New York is in for a drier Thursday, but it’s still mostly overcast with maybe a little spotty drizzle/mist throughout the day, and possibly a shower near or just after sunset. Highs remain well above average, well into the 40s for all.

Any snow/winter weather on the horizon?

Still no sign of any significant winter weather (either cold or snow) through the rest of this week and the weekend too for the most part. There could be a slushy coating to an inch of snow over the hills Friday, and maybe a few inches Friday night near the Southern Tug Hill, but that’s about it.

Something we all will feel this first full weekend of 2023 is more of a seasonable chill with highs back to near 35 which is still a little milder than normal for January standards. Hang in there snow lovers/winter enthusiasts/businesses who rely on wintry weather. Eventually some real winter weather will return.