SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It’s a damp Sunday night, but drier weather is ahead to start the new week. Details are below.

TONIGHT:

A larger, stronger storm system is moving through Central New York and the Northeast tonight with some rain this evening tapering to a few showers for the overnight. Temperatures are well into the 40s this evening before cooling back into the upper 30s by daybreak Monday with a 10 to 15 mph breeze making it feel cooler.

MONDAY – TUESDAY:

The start of the new week is more seasonable with a few lingering showers, mainly through the midday hours, and a chilly breeze. Highs cool back to around 40, at least temporarily.

The sky partially clears Monday night thanks to high pressure settling in during the night. Lows drop to between 25 and 30.

Winds are pretty light Tuesday, and it is dry too with at least some sun at times expected thanks to high pressure being in control. High temperatures are a bit milder topping out in the mid-40s.

The weather turns milder and unsettled again midweek with gusty winds to boot as we round out November.

Stay tuned for updates!