SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – CNY saw scattered showers and storms once again develop Tuesday afternoon and evening, but drier times are ahead. Details are below…

Rain chances about to decrease

After some tropical downpours earlier this evening, thunderstorms end in Central New York overnight.

A cold front is slated to slowly slide through late tonight/early Wednesday but remain close enough to keep the threat for at least a few scattered showers around Wednesday.

While the shower coverage decreases Wednesday, something you’ll likely notice is the increase in a smoky haze and the campfire smell returning. For more details on the smoke click here.

A temporary fallish feel midweek

Clouds are expected to rule the sky Wednesday, with a refreshing, cooler breeze and less humidity as we see dew points in the 50s instead of 60s for a change.

Highs likely won’t get any higher than the upper 60s to around 70. It will be the coolest day for Syracuse in more than a week.

Come the last half of the week, it looks mainly dry with more sun and a seasonably warm feel to the air with humidity levels staying in check, especially Thursday.

Highs to end the week should climb into the mid to upper 80s with a bit more humidity too. The added heat and humidity and an approaching system may trigger a shower/storm or two towards evening Friday.

For the weekend, look for more in the way of scattered showers and storms.

Stay tuned for updates.