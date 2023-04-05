SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – More unseasonable warmth and the storm threat returns today. Details are below…

Some more heavy rain overnight

While the threat of severe weather has come to an end for Central New York, there could still be some heavier downpours through about 1 am. This could cause some minor flooding in low lying and urban areas.

A few showers will fall the rest of the overnight as a cold front approaches. It’s a mild night with lows dropping into the 50s.

Weather quiets down for late week

It takes until Thursday morning for the cold front to move east and clear Central New York and that is why we are holding onto a few showers through Thursday morning and possibly into the lunch hour. We expect to dry out as the afternoon progresses, and we may even see some sun to round out the day, too.

High pressure is gradually building in from the west and that probably sets the stage for nice Easter weekend with sunshine, and moderating temperatures after a cool, 40 something kind of Friday.

This is great news for the Easter Bunny, egg hunts and other festivities that so many are taking part in with the family and friends over the holiday weekend! For more details on the Easter weekend click here.

And there is more quiet weather into the next week

There are strong signs that high pressure sets up shop in the Northeast into next week. This means a continuation of the sunny and dry weather into at least the middle of the week and perhaps even beyond.

Given the extended period of April sunshine we should a gradual warming trend with 70 degree weather.