SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Rain to snow tonight and there could be a lot of wet snow for some tonight into Tuesday morning! Details below…

AT A GLANCE:

Rain developing this evening

Rain changes to wet, slushy snow after sunset first over the hills and then after 10 or 11 pm for the rest of CNY

Heaviest snow falls between about midnight and 7 or 8 am Tuesday

Many are waking up to several inches of wet heavy snow Tuesday morning, the commute will be a slow one

Rain mixes in with snow Tuesday, but cold/raw and windy too

RAIN TO SNOW TONIGHT

Thanks to highs climbing into the 50s for most Monday, the ground is warmer and should make it harder/take longer for the snow to stick when it does snow later tonight into Tuesday morning.

Rain is moving in between 5 and 8 this evening before changing to snow pretty quickly across the hills this evening, but not until after 10 or 11 pm for much of the rest of CNY, including the Syracuse area. Temperatures will cool through the 40s and into the 30s during the evening. Roads should be just wet for most, but probably start to get a little slick across the hills after 8 or 9 pm.

The culprits for the rain and snow tonight into Tuesday is a weak wave of low pressure approaching from the west and a developing nor’easter near the Mid-Atlantic coast this evening.

WHERE AND WHEN DOES THE MOST SIGNIFICANT SNOW FALL??

The air is expected to cool quickly into the 30s tonight, with the coolest readings over the higher terrain. This is why we are pretty confident of the hillier terrain having the best chance of receiving the most significant snowfall tonight into Tuesday morning. We think the heaviest wet snow falls across CNY between about midnight late tonight and 7 or 8 am Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 12pm Tuesday for counties south and east of Syracuse. And a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 11am Tuesday for Onondaga County, the Finger Lakes, and the counties bordering Lake Ontario.

Much of CNY and the Finger Lakes, including Syracuse should receive about a slushy 2 to 5 or 6 inches late tonight through the Tuesday morning commute. Once you go up in elevation south and east of Syracuse chances of seeing 6 or more inches goes up greatly. This includes areas like Onondaga Hill, Tully, Preble, Cazenovia, Cortland, Morrisville, and Norwich.

Also, areas to the north like around Tug Hill and the Adirondacks could see more than 6” of snow by midday Tuesday.





There is concern regarding the amount of heavy, wet snow expected, especially across the hills near and east of I-81, possibly bringing down some tree limbs and power lines. This combined with gusty west-northwest winds up over 30 mph at times could very well lead to scattered power outages late tonight into Tuesday.

TRAVEL IMPACTS FROM THE STORM…

The slickest/roughest travel is going to occur late tonight into the Tuesday morning commute. Expect and plan for a much slower morning commute Tuesday, especially over the hills south and east of Syracuse.

Luckily the warmer ground from the warmth we’ve felt off and on the last few weeks should at least somewhat limit the snow accumulation on the main roads across the lower terrain. After 9 or 10 am roads should improve quickly for all of CNY due to the higher, more direct April sun angle, and temperatures slowly rising into the upper 30s and low 40s by the late morning and afternoon.

IT’S NOT JUST THE SNOW TUESDAY…

Gusty, cold winds combined with snow tapering to scattered snow and rain showers by late Tuesday morning, highs only in the low 40s and wind chills in the 20s and 30s will make it feel more like March. Before the steadiest snow pulls out of CNY with the departing storm Tuesday morning, there could be another coating to an inch of wet snow for many the first part of Tuesday, including Syracuse, but upwards of another inch or two is possible across the hills, and maybe 3 inches in spots around the Tug Hill on Tuesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Thankfully, after some additional wind driven snow and rain showers Tuesday night, the weather improves midweek with sunshine and highs returning to the low 50s, or closer to normal. By Wednesday the average high temperature is near 60.

LITTLE APRIL SNOW HISTORY:

We will leave you with this…the snowiest day in Syracuse in the month of April was not that long ago. Yes, just 9 years ago on April 2nd, 2013, Syracuse picked up 10.5” of snowfall! The latest measurable snowfall in April occurred back on April 26th, 1976, when a half an inch fell.

Even just last April 21/22 we had 3.3” of snow! Also, there has only been 13 years since 1949 in which Syracuse has not had measurable snowfall in April! So, it’s normal to see at least a little accumulating snow.