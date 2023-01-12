SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Couple rounds of precipitation is heading for CNY Thursday. This is followed by a little bit of snow to close out the week. Details are below…

Turns rainy Thursday

The West Coast storm that made headlines with its heavy, flooding rains and mountain snows is moving across the country and towards the Northeast. This piece of energy is the culprit of our next storm beginning Thursday morning.

We start the day with a wintry mix of rain, wet snow, and even some freezing rain that could cause some slippery spots for the morning commute.

There’s a little lull in the precipitation around lunchtime but expect it to be damp and breezy outside.

Then, steady rain picks up towards and after sunset (after about 3-4pm) Thursday night. Occasional rain, heavy at times, is expected to last into the early morning hours Friday.

Ending as a bit of snow… and probably only a little

About a half an inch to an inch of rain is likely Thursday into Thursday night, then end with some snow.

This storm has been trending faster and faster, so that means we’ll feel the temperatures drop quickly from the 40s to the 30s Friday morning resulting in rain changing to snow after 7 or 8 am. The wind picks up too from the northwest between 15 and 25 mph with higher gusts dropping wind chills into the 20s much of the day.

We expect much of CNY to pick up a coating to 2 inches of snow by Friday evening following the morning changeover across the area. The least amount of snow is likely to occur out towards the Mohawk Valley, while 3 or 4 inches could very well fall up around the Northwestern Tug Hill and Watertown/Jefferson County area.

It remains brisk and turns colder Friday night into Saturday with another coating to an inch or two of fluffy snow possible Friday night.

Once the snow showers/flurries taper off Saturday morning/midday we’re looking at a dry and cold weekend with sun returning Sunday.