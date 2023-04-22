SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Soaking Saturday evening rain brings about a change back to cooler weather for the last half of the weekend across Central New York.

Rain gear needed this evening, but what about Sunday?

A cold front plowing through CNY early tonight has brought soaking rain to the area for the first part of tonight, but between about 11 pm and 2 am most of the rain moves east of the area.

While the threat for severe weather across the area was low, and is over now, heavy rain could produce a bit of localized flooding in spots tonight. Remember, if you come across a flooded-out road/walk way turn around don’t drown. Be smart.

It’s cooler tonight with lows dropping into the 40s.

Back to spring for the second half of the weekend…

While it was unseasonably warm Saturday, the same can’t be said for Sunday and beyond with 50s being the rule for daytime highs.

We should see at least some breaks of sun, especially Sunday morning before that triggers a few more pop-up showers to develop for the midday, afternoon and early evening hours.

Unseasonably chilly to start week, but any precipitation?

The cool air at the surface and aloft lingers into much of next week and helps produce scattered pop-up showers to develop daily in the Monday through Wednesday between about 10 or 11 am and 8 or 9 pm timeframe.

Temperatures at night are expected to drop into the 30s which could cause a bit of snow to mix in with the rain showers, especially over higher elevations.