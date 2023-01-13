SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Rain changes to snow Friday morning as winter makes a return this weekend. Details are below…

Changes on the way Friday

Rain is changing to snow from west to east Friday morning as temperatures slowly drop below freezing. Expect the change to occur along the I-81 corridor between 6-7am, and finish east of I-81 after sunrise.

Snow showers continue throughout the day, but they are rather light in nature. We expect much of CNY to pick up a coating to 2 inches of snow by sunset Friday evening. The least amount of snow is likely to occur out towards the Mohawk Valley, while 3 or 4 inches could very well fall up towards the Lake Ontario shoreline, and possibly even a bit more than that Sodus westbound, and up around Watertown/North Country.

Watch for slick spots on the roads, especially on the areas mentioned above where the higher snow totals are expected.

The wind picks up Friday afternoon which will make the wind chill temperatures feel more like the lower 20s.

Mainly dry & feeling like January this weekend

Once the lingering lake flakes taper off midday Saturday, we’re looking at a mainly dry and cold weekend. And the sun is coming back Sunday!

Temperatures won’t get out of the 20s Saturday with wind chills in the single digits and teens but should sneak back into the 30s Sunday.