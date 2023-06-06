SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – More unseasonably cool air is on the way to Central New York in the coming days. Find out when you’ll need to have the umbrella handy below…

Cooler pattern change this week

It was a touch cool for early June on Monday with some hazy smoke filtered sunshine. The haze/smoke is compliments of some Canadian wildfire smoke moving into the region once again, producing a hazy, milky look to the sky more often than not through at least midweek.

Meanwhile, meteorologically an area of low pressure spinning just off the New England coastline shifts a bit farther west over the next few days, closer to Central New York. This storm will send cooler air into CNY via a northwest breeze.

A cold front will slide through the region Monday night, ushering in slightly cooler weather for the midweek period.

Finally, a little bit of rain around

The key word there is “little”. Don’t bank of any substantial, beneficial rain falling on CNY this week. Most of the week our chances of rain are rather spotty.

A few spotty showers are possible tonight after 9 or 10 pm with the above-mentioned cold front. The area of low pressure mentioned earlier will remain in nearly the same spot for most of the week resulting in periodic chances for a few scattered showers.

The next best chance for a few scattered showers comes Tuesday afternoon and evening, especially north and east of Syracuse and then again for all on Thursday. That said, we can’t rule out a stray shower or two popping up from time to time Wednesday and more so Friday.

We do expect plenty of dry time in between the passing showers with Wednesday possibly being completely dry for most.

We could use rain, especially for the Southern Finger Lakes and areas across the Southern Tier of New York as they are now considered to be ‘Abnormally Dry’ according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. Expect a cooler breeze from the northwest to persist until this system finally begins to depart late in the week, too.

When will sun and warmth return?

Looking ahead into the start of the weekend, temperatures will be climbing back up slightly above average again. Expect highs on Saturday to top out near 80 degrees with a blend of clouds and sunshine.

There may very well be a renewed threat for more beneficial rain if n