SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Mainly dry start to Sunday, but rain chances go up somewhat for Sunday afternoon.

SUNDAY:

The better chance for scattered showers and storms is on Sunday as a separate area of low pressure and cold front drop out of the Great Lakes and head toward us. The best chance for showers and storms is not expected to arrive in CNY until after noon. But, overall, the whole day will not be a complete washout.

An isolated strong to possibly severe storm is possible for us Sunday afternoon and evening with strong damaging wind gusts being the main threat.

High temperatures should top out in the mid to perhaps upper 70s on Sunday with enough sun and dry time during the morning and midday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Any evening showers and a storm or two taper towards and especially after midnight as a cold front sweeps through near midnight.

Lows drop into the mid to upper 50s once again come Monday morning.

EARLY TO MID NEXT WEEK:

Beyond the late Sunday night cold front passage high pressure builds in for the first part of the work and school week. What does that mean for us Central New Yorkers? A nice quiet weather pattern bringing more sunshine/dry weather, and a warming trend!

Gradual warming trend instore for us this week. Highs Monday into the mid 70s, but on Tuesday we should be well into the 70s to maybe 80 for a few. By midweek, summer heat and humidity will be upon us! So yes, it looks like some better beach and or pool weather arrives for the middle of the week.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms most likely returns late Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of a cold front. A few lingering light showers or rumbles of thunder may linger for Friday.