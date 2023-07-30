Saturday was a soaker across the region with a general 1 to 2 inches of rain for many, including a little more than an inch and a half in Syracuse. This led to a bit of flash, urban and poor drainage flooding in spots Saturday. Below is a picture from Maria VanRiper in East Syracuse.

Below are some Saturday rainfall reports from the NYS Mesonet stations, weather watchers and the National Weather Service…

Watertown broke it’s daily rainfall record of 0.90″ on Saturday

...CAYUGA COUNTY... PORT BYRON 2.91 IN 0305 PM 07/29 AWS CATO 1.20 IN 0255 PM 07/29 CWOP ...JEFFERSON COUNTY... WATERTOWN AIRPORT 1.77 IN 0256 PM 07/29 ASOS BELLEVILLE 1.75 IN 0305 PM 07/29 NYSM TYLERSVILLE 1.48 IN 0300 PM 07/29 CWOP ...LEWIS COUNTY... CROGHAN 1.82 IN 0305 PM 07/29 NYSM HARRISBURG 1.70 IN 0305 PM 07/29 NYSM COPENHAGEN 1.29 IN 0305 PM 07/29 NYSM ...WAYNE COUNTY... WILLIAMSON 2.21 IN 0255 PM 07/29 CWOP SODUS POINT 1.64 IN 0304 PM 07/29 AWS ONTARIO 1.54 IN 0305 PM 07/29 NYSM 3 N MACEDON 1.34 IN 0305 PM 07/29 AWS WOLCOTT 1.31 IN 0305 PM 07/29 NYSM NORTH ROSE 1.17 IN 0255 PM 07/29 CWOP 2 NE WOLCOTT 1.16 IN 0300 PM 07/29 AWS