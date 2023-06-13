Boy did Central New York need the general 1 to 2 inches of rain it got Monday afternoon and night, but there’s still a deficit for many.

Nearly inch and a half of rain fell in Syracuse Monday/Monday evening, or nearly triple the amount of rain that we received during the previous 38 days going back to May 5th!

It was also the most significant rain to fall in one day since November! So is there still a deficit? Yes, officially over two and a half inch deficit as of Tuesday evening, but some more appreciable rain is on the way midweek to help those lawns/gardens out even more so.

Yes, much of CNY was abnormally dry (minor drought) status as of the middle of last week, but we shall see what it looks like come this Thursday. We expect the abnormally dry areas to be smaller across the area, but we shall see…

If the abnormally dry conditions across much of the state aren’t smaller this week, they’ll almost certainly will be next week based on the several opportunities of rain over the coming days. Stay tuned.