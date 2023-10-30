SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – How quickly things can change in CNY this time of year. 70s last week, 40s this week. Find out about the chilling details and if there are more spooky showers ahead below…

November feel has arrived a bit early

Mother Nature has brought CNY back down to earth and then some temperature wise after the late summer air last week we are feeling more like later November for the majority of this week.

Can’t shake the showers to start the new week

Our weather stays unsettled Monday. We’ll begin the day with widespread showers once again, so plan on a soggy commute back to work and school.

The steady rain will taper by midday, but we transition to a period of lake effect rain possibly mixing with a bit of snow/graupel mainly over the higher terrain east and southeast of Lake Ontario later Monday afternoon through Monday night. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

