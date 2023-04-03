SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a chilly end to the first weekend of April, the spring feel is back this week, but any rain accompanying the milder air? Details are below…

Umbrellas needed…

After a dry day Monday, wet weather is back in Central New York as a cold front moved through.

A steadier rain continues overnight thanks to a wave of low pressure sliding along a cold front that is expected to stall near CNY tonight.

Lows drop to around 40 tonight. So not as chilly as the last couple of nights.

baseball returns to Syracuse Tuesday, but any weather issues?

Rain likely is around to start Tuesday, but will the Syracuse Mets be able to play ball in their home opener Tuesday afternoon?

Well, we think the steadiest of the rain is in the morning, but we are at least turning drier during the afternoon with just a few lingering showers and or a bit of drizzle for the afternoon. Game time is at 2:05 at NBT Bank Stadium. Fingers crossed this mainly dry forecast holds and that the field isn’t too wet for the game to take place. Stay tuned for updates.

It’s cooler, more seasonable Tuesday with highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s, with the highest temperatures expected south of Syracuse. Some spots closer to the Southern Tier may still be close to 60 degrees.

Storm threat and warmth return midweek

A piece of the warmth that was over Central New York Saturday is back for Wednesday. Although we won’t see as much sunshine, southwesterly winds transport 60s to near 70 air back over us. Unlike the past couple of warm days, there is also more moisture so for the first time this spring season it feels a touch humid.

Because of humid air and an approaching cold front, we expect more in the way of showers and storms for us on Wednesday, especially later in the day. A few storms late in the afternoon and evening could be strong with damaging wind gusts possible.

Weather quiets down for the late week

It will take until Thursday morning for the cold front to move east and clear Central New York and that is why we are holding onto some showers through the morning. It dries out in the afternoon, and we could see some sun, too.

High pressure is gradually building in from the west and that could set the stage for nice Easter weekend with sunshine, dry weather and moderating temperatures.