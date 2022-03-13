SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)-

This weekend has reminded Central New York that significant Winter weather happens during the month of March

March is a time for wild weather swings in Central New York. On one hand, in the past we’ve experienced record breaking heat with the temperatures cracking 80 during March but also major winter storms, such as the Blizzard of ‘93.

The reason is usually an amplified jet stream, one that ‘buckles’ north and south instead of meandering harmlessly from west to east.

The jet stream did some serious ‘buckling’ Saturday as a deep trough of low pressure swung through causing our wintry, windy weather.

However, this time of year our weather snaps back rather quickly, kind of like a rubber band.

We are seeing signs of that change early next week as the trough mentioned above quickly rotates north into Canada and instead of the jet ‘buckling’ we see a more west to east (or zonal) flow. This leads more air of Pacific origins flooding the lower 48 states. Our temperatures next week are likely to be above normal and we could even be flirting with 60 degrees by St. Patrick’s Day!

Even beyond St. Patrick’s Day, the 8 to 14 day forecasts shows temperatures remaining above normal almost to the end of March.

So don’t panic Central New Yorkers, the snow this weekend could be one of Winters last gasps.

