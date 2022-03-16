SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a slightly cooler Tuesday, we are turning nicer and warmer the rest of the week!

WEDNESDAY:

Low clouds and some dense fog start the day, but we think enough dry air moves in with high pressure during the day to allow for some sun to develop by the late morning/early afternoon. This combined with a milder air mass building in from the south on the backside of high pressure should push temperatures well into the 50s to possibly low 60s during the afternoon!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and pretty mild with lows ranging from the upper 30s to mid-40s.

THURSDAY (ST. PATRICK’S DAY):

Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day, right now is looking to be the warmest/nicest day of the week with intervals of sun and highs warming well into the 60s for the holiday!

The warmest St. Patrick’s Day in Syracuse’s history is 73° set way back in 1927, and at this time we think that record is safe, but IF we see more sun than we are thinking we won’t rule out at least a run at the record.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be mainly dry and still mild, at least 50s, but maybe not quite as warm as Thursday as a cold front tries to sneak through late Thursday night/Friday morning with little fanfare.

Changes are slated to take place this weekend as we round out winter and start spring Sunday at 11:33 am. Stay tuned for updates on those changes this week.