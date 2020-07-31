RECORD BROKEN: July 2020 the hottest month in Syracuse history

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

July 2020 was the warmest month in Syracuse history with an average temperature of 77.1 F. The previous record was 76.6 F in July 1955 and July 1921

This past month was highlighted by 10 days at or better than 90 F including a seven-day consecutive run that started on the 4th of July and ended July 10. That was the second-longest such streak on record. The warmest day was July 9 when we reached 98 F, the highest temperature since 2012.

No daily record highs were set during July 2020 but the warmth was persistent from day one right through the 31st. All but one day during the month (July 29) had a high temperature of 80 F plus with the average high for the month coming in just below 88 degrees.

A persistent jet stream pattern this past July kept the main part of the jet stream over Southern Canada well north of Central New York with no pronounced drops or ‘troughs’ in the Eastern United States to bring temporary relief from the heat.

The warmth this July is not a one-time thing. The trend for the last 20 years has been for warmer Julys in Syracuse. Since 2000, ten of the Top 20 warmest Julys have occurred. If you throw in 1999 that bumps it up to 11 out of 20 years. Six of the Top 20 warmest Julys have come since 2010. The next closest decade is the 1930s with three.

When the new 30-year averages come out early in 2021, July’s average in Syracuse based on 1991-2020 data will jump from 71.3F to 72.1 F an almost 1-degree rise compared to the 1981-2010 averages!

Syracuse weather records go back to 1902.