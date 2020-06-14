Record cold for Syracuse in June

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)– It was a cold start for most Sunday morning, even frosty for some!

Syracuse broke the daily record low temperature for June 14th. The low temperature dipped to 42° at the airport. The previous record was 43° set in 1970.

While Syracuse only fell into the 40s, other areas were in the 30s.

Our weather watcher, Carol in Redfield reported 33° with frost.

Our weather watcher, Charles in Savannah reported a low of 42°, DD in Lowville reported 37°, Bob in Fabius reported 36° and Todd in Westdale reported 43°.

Rochester tied their record low of 41° and Buffalo set a new daily record low of 42°.

Binghamton set a new record low of 39° Sunday morning. This is the coldest temperature Binghamton has felt this late in the year and it’s only happened two other times. The lowest temperature in the month of June for Syracuse was 34° in 1945.