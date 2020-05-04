Record cold possible at times over the coming days

An unseasonably cold pattern has set up across the Great Lakes and Northeast and will remain in place into at least the middle of this month.

This will equate to cool/chilly days and cold, at times frosty, nights ahead. Temperatures will likely come close to if not get down into record breaking territory at times during this stretch.

Below are the record lows for the next several days compared to what we are forecasting. Keep in mind that any breeze and or cloud cover will play a big role in whether records are broken or not.

By the way, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Syracuse in the month of May is 25° on May 7th of 1966. The coldest high temperature recorded was 36° back on May 3rd in 1911, but since records have been kept at the Syracuse airport the coldest high is 39° on May 1st in 1978.