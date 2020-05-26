Record heat in Syracuse this afternoon

Live Now
A record high has been tied in Syracuse as of mid afternoon! At 3 pm the temperature at Syracuse’s airport reached 91° and could still climb another degree or two late this afternoon. The record high temperature today in Syracuse was 90° set back only 9 years ago in 2011.

It’s been awhile since Syracuse last reached 90 degrees or higher. You have to go back nearly 10 months ago to July 30th of last year!

Another record will be challenged on Wednesday in Syracuse that has stood for more than 80 years! 91° is the current record on Wednesday in Syracuse and we are forecasting a high of 89°, but certainly could get to, if not exceed 91 with enough sunshine. Stay tuned.

