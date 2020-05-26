Record heat possible next two days in CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

After a warm Memorial Day weekend in Central New York with just a few bouts of rain things are really going to heat up heading toward the middle of the week. A couple of record high temperatures are in jeopardy.

Here is the set up.

Jet stream winds over North America Wednesday May 27th

An area of high pressure at the jet stream level aloft will set up over the eastern United States. This will warm the air mass over Central New York with 90-degree weather possible the next couple of days. One, perhaps two, record high temperatures could fall by midweek.

Regardless, this will be the warmest weather of the year so far, coming just two weeks after some snow and frost. The heat comes with an increase in humidity as well. It is a good reminder to take it slow if you are outdoors during the peak of the heat the next couple of days and drink plenty of water. If possible, do your more strenuous outdoor work in the morning just after sunrise or early in the evening.

The heat will break later in the week. A cold front moves through with showers and thunderstorms Friday and a trough of low pressure replaces the area of high pressure aloft in the Northeast. Expect a big cool down for the upcoming weekend.