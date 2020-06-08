Record heat Wednesday afternoon?

Live Now
Houston to hold 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd’s casket

We’ve had a couple bouts of very warm to hot air since late May, but only one 90+ degree day to show for it in Syracuse. It appears pretty likely that we will reach and probably exceed 90° for the second time Wednesday afternoon.

The only question Wednesday is will we warm enough to tie or even break a record high? The current record high for Syracuse Wednesday is 94° set back in 1974. Some clouds and possibly a couple of t-storms could get in the way of us reaching record territory, but if we see enough sun we think there’s a chance another record falls. If we do tie/break the record Wednesday it would be the warmest day of 2020 thus far.

