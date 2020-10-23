Record high temperature in October

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

At noon on Friday, October 23, Syracuse tied its record high for the day.

The original record of 77° was set in 1991. Our average high for October 23 is 57°.

Temperatures all across Central New York on Friday made it into the 70s.

Hopefully you are able to get out and enjoy the warmth, the summer-like temperatures won’t last into the weekend.

A front coming through Friday night will drop temperatures into the 50s. High temperatures won’t make it out of the 50s this weekend.