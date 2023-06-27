SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Through 10 pm Tuesday evening, Syracuse recorded 1.57″ of rain which broke the record for the most rain on June 27th. The old record was 1.41″ set in 2006.

All of this rain fell in heavy downpours between 6 and 10 pm as showers and storms moved through ahead of a frontal system. There was more rain in that time in Syracuse than fell in the entire month of May!

Radar estimates indicated that rainfall totals in Southern Onondaga County could have exceeded three inches.

The heavy rainfall was scattered over Central New York. the New York State Mesonet reporting sites showed some spots in the region receiving a tenth of an inch of rain or less!

Additional rain between now and midnight could add a bit to these totals.

Thankfully, no major reports of flooding have come into the NewsChanel9 newsrooms as of late evening and an earlier Flood Advisory was cancelled. Showers for Wednesday will be lighter and more scattered.