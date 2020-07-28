RECORD TIED: Longest 80°+ streak of weather in Syracuse

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY  (WSYR-TV)

The summer of 2020 has certainly been a memorable one so far and meteorologically it’s not even quite two thirds of the way over!

We are in a chase for the hottest month on record in Syracuse this July and we are experiencing a historic consecutive 80+ degree day that started six weeks ago!

As of Tuesday, the current streak of consecutive 80+ degree days is now tied for the record!

The longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree high temperatures is 43 days set back in 1949 from mid June through late July which is very similar time wise to the run we are on now.

With temperature close to or higher than 80 forecast Wednesday we could very well break the record and even tack on a few more days.

