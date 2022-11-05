RECORD WARM HIGH:

The unseasonable warmth we’ve been feeling this first week of November continues, and the warmth peaked on Saturday as expected in Syracuse with the temperature surpassing the old record high of 73 degrees just before noon! The high Saturday afternoon reached 77 degrees, or some 24 degrees above average! It is not the warmest temperature recorded in November in Syracuse though. 81 degrees was the warmest November temperature recorded in Syracuse on November 1, 1950.

RECORD WARM LOW:

Saturday also featured the warmest low temperature with the low not getting below 63 degrees Saturday morning! The old record was 57 degrees set back in 1948, and the last time Syracuse felt the low temperature not drop below 60 degrees was all the way back on November 7, 1938! This may have you wondering how many times has Syracuse recorded a low temperature of 60 or higher in the month of November? Well, how bout only 6 times in recorded history going all the way back to 1902!

POSSIBLY ANOTHER RECORD HIGH AND LOW AHEAD??

Another record high and low is possible Sunday but clouds and some showers probably prevents us from reaching 75 degrees or higher to end the weekend. The record high Sunday is 75 degrees set back in 1948. The record low should easily be broken though since we are forecasting a low in the mid-60s and the record is 55 set back in 1912! Stay tuned for updates!