Record warmth in Syracuse Sunday!

All the sun with a warm breeze combined to provide us with record breaking warmth in Syracuse late Sunday afternoon when the temperature reached 93 degrees late this afternoon!

The record high temperature of temperature of 92 degrees had been standing since 2008 in Syracuse.

We will flirt with record warmth again here on Monday afternoon, but there should be more clouds in the sky Monday afternoon compared to Sunday, plus the air will probably be a touch cooler too. For these reasons we are thinking the record high of 94 degrees on Monday set back in 1999 will probably stand.