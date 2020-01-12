Record warmth occurs late Saturday night and early Sunday morning for Syracuse!

Well, you don’t often break or tie record highs late at night or very early in the morning, but this second weekend of January that’s what happened!

On Saturday during the day Syracuse managed to reach 65° just two degrees shy of the record high of 67° set back in 1975. However, late Saturday evening the temperature spiked to 67° tying the record in Syracuse! Yes, much of Saturday night feeling like summer with a gusty southwesterly breeze!

As of midnight Saturday night/early Sunday, the temperature remained at 67° in Syracuse shattering the old record of 62° set back two years ago in 2018! Get this. Syracuse was 67° at midnight Saturday night/early Sunday, while about 30 miles away in Fulton it’s only near 40°!!! What a temperature battle over CNY Saturday night/early Sunday, but thanks to Syracuse being on the warm side of the stalled front one record high was tied and another was broken!

