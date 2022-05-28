SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After showers and clouds started the holiday weekend in CNY, you can trade your umbrellas/rain jackets for shades the rest of the weekend!

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

The rest of the Memorial Day weekend is looking very nice with a refreshing Saturday night followed by more sunshine and a warm up!

TONIGHT:

High pressure is building in tonight with a partly cloudy sky expected and a refreshing low. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50.

SUNDAY – MEMORIAL DAY:

High pressure building in Saturday night keeps us protected for the rest of the holiday weekend too (and all the picnics, services and parades!) with considerable sunshine Sunday and likely Monday as well with warmer weather to boot. Think 70s to maybe 80 Sunday, and well into the 80s perhaps touching 90 for Memorial Day itself!

The humidity will be kept in check Sunday with dew points in the 50s, but they creep back into the 60s during the day Monday. So, there is an increasingly humid feel to go along with that 90-degree heat for the holiday itself. That said, be sure to do what you can to stay cool and hydrated, and if you have beach/pool plans on Memorial Day you are in luck!

The warmth and humidity stay with us through the middle of the week with more sun Tuesday, but chances of showers and storms are expected to return Wednesday.