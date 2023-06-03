SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Ahh…A nice and refreshing air mass is building into Central New York this first weekend of June. How cool does it get Sunday, and when is the next chance of rain?? The details are below.

Keep the shades and not the umbrella handy

Central New York had gone a full week with sunny days and no rain, but Friday afternoon and evening at least parts of CNY east of Syracuse did pick up some showers and a few stronger storms with heavy rain.

A backdoor cold front was the culprit for the scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon/evening. In the wake of the front, a refreshing air mass began building in Saturday on a north-northeast breeze under increasing afternoon sunshine.

Any rain to round out the weekend? Nope. An area of high pressure to the north keeps us high and dry the rest of the weekend into most of Monday too.

Even cooler tonight into Sunday

We expect a mainly clear sky tonight with lows in the 40s for most! Yes, you may want to make sure the windows aren’t wide open when hitting the hay Saturday, or Sunday night otherwise you probably will be a little chilly while snoozing. What a difference a day makes!

The sun rules the sky once again for much of Sunday, but it is cooler with a northerly breeze and highs between 70 and 75.

LOOKS GOOD FOR GOLF OR ANYTHING ELSE ON SUNDAY, AS YOU CAN SEE ABOVE

This is great news for any outdoor activities taking place this weekend like Taste of Syracuse, Oz-Stravaganza and any other events out and about, but not so great if you are looking for some rain.

Yes, keep watering those plants/gardens.

A more significant pattern change around the corner

Monday starts cool and sunny but turns a bit cloudier later in the day in advance of yet another, stronger cold front that is going to provide a fall feel for much of next week.

Not only do we turn cooler much of next week behind the Monday night cold front, but we should see at least a few showers around at times Monday night through much of next week.

While at least a little rain is in the forecast, it likely won’t be much, or enough to be that beneficial for the dry, getting drier, grounds in CNY.