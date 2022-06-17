SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Enjoy some much quieter and more comfortable weather Friday and into the weekend.

FRIDAY:

Friday turns refreshing with a gusty wind, humidity levels dropping off, and a cooler high within a few degrees of 80 under some sun too.

There may be a spotty shower during the day, but the best chance of a few scattered showers comes during the evening with a reinforcing cold front due to swing through.

Another cold front moves through later tonight which makes the air downright cool, almost chilly at times into Father’s Day weekend.

WEEKEND:

Have outdoor plans this weekend? You’ll want to be sure to dress appropriately because it won’t quite feel like summer (even though it’s technically the last official weekend of spring). The chill in the air may make it feel a little fall-like over the weekend.

You’ll want the sweatshirts and hoodies Saturday morning because we’ll wake up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s! It’ll be cloudy too, but the sun gradually makes it appearance as the day goes on. There will be spots Saturday that may not even make it out of the 50s, while the rest of the region stay in the 60s for high. However, it’s still going to be blustery.

By Sunday we’ll warm up it a little bit more to the upper 60s to around 70. Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant breeze this Father’s Day and Juneteenth!