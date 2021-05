Every day, the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team delivers Central New York’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Now you can get a specific forecast for the weather where you live with Regional Forecasting on LocalSYR.com and in the Storm Team App for iPhone, iPad, and Android phones.

The Storm Team is now giving you local 60-second video forecasts, specific to your region. You’ll also get Live Doppler 9, hour by hour forecasts and local weather maps.