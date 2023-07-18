SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Showers/storms are exited CNY stage right Tuesday evening, and so too are a couple of other things compliments of a cold front. Details are below…

Smoky haze is getting pushed out

A cold front moved through CNY late Tuesday afternoon and is pushing the thicker smoke out to the east of the region. Slightly cooler air also builds in from the west with high pressure.

Thanks to a clearing sky, light winds and a drier air mass with high pressure settling in, we think it turns out to be one of the more comfortable nights we’ve experienced in CNY this month. Lows drop into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight with areas of fog developing, especially south and east of Syracuse.

Top 5 summer day Wednesday!

It’s a real winner Wednesday with high pressure settling in from the west resulting in more bright sunshine (less haze from smoke), lower humidity and comfortably warm air! It’s definitely going to be one of those days you’ll want to bottle up for 5 or 6 months from now.

Highs are seasonably warm, upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday afternoon.

More warmth, but any rain Thursday?

Thursday starts very comfy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but as the day progresses the air warms well into the 80s under sunshine that’ll fade behind more clouds later in the day. Humidity pretty much stays in check but does come up a bit later in the day.

As far as the rain chances Thursday in CNY…It does look like a few showers/storms may very well pop up after 4 pm in advance of another cold front due to slide through Friday.

Shower/storm chances highest Friday, but…

Friday won’t be a washout, but scattered showers and storms likely are going to be around much of the day up until the late afternoon and evening hours.

It’s a bit cooler and turning less humid later in the day. Highs should be up around 80 to end the week.

What about the weekend? At this point the weekend is looking pretty good. Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.