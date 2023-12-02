SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a damp end to our week in central New York. Is there any more rain for the weekend? Details are below…

Damp but mild weekend!

An area of low pressure moves in for Saturday with the chance for some more showers as we start the weekend. Despite wet weather and clouds around it looks like our temperatures may actually make it into the upper 40s here in Syracuse and parts of the southern Finger Lakes could touch 50 degrees!

Another shot of steady rain is scheduled to move in on Sunday thanks to low pressure approaching from the west, but again our temperatures stay mild.

Remaining unsettled Monday

Things are coming into better focus for Monday. An area of low pressure develops off the East Coast. All our computer models agree that this low will be too weak or too far east of us to bring us any significant snow. Instead, look for rain showers early in the day to transition to some snow showers later in the afternoon into the night. That could give Syracuse a light accumulation.

Temperatures will be on a downward trend into next week as well. We’re still in the 40s on Monday, but highs will only reach the mid-30s by Tuesday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.