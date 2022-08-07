SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Hot, humid and stormy- that will be on repeat over the next few days. Find out below when relief will arrive.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Remaining hazy, hot and humid Sunday. Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of Central New York, including the Syracuse area on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity combo. There should be more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Potential for heavy rainfall with any thunderstorm that develops.

TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms diminish as we lose daytime heating. Mild and humid overnight as temperatures only fall into the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY:

Hot and humid conditions on repeat Monday. Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of Central New York, including the Syracuse area on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday due to the impact from expected excessive. Highs near 90 degrees, but heat index values approaching 100 degrees. Another round of showers and thunderstorms also develops, best timing from the afternoon into the evening hours. A strong thunderstorm is possible with gusty winds and heavy rainfall the main concerns.

INTO MIDWEEK:

Looking for relief? You are going to have to wait until the middle of next week for a noticeable drop in both temperature and humidity.

The mechanism to bring the change is a cold front that likely come through Central New York Tuesday. Staying unsettled through Wednesday. High pressure brings sunshine and pleasant conditions for the end of the workweek.