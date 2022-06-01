SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse wasn’t too far off record warmth Tuesday under lots of hazy sun and more humidity, but storms and changes are on the way.

WEDNESDAY:

Come the Wednesday morning commute some showers and a few storms start to move in. The storm threat will hang on through the afternoon with a few strong to severe storms possible.

The showers/storms will likely start north and west of Syracuse near Watertown and Lake Ontario around, or a little after sunrise, then gradually move southeast into the Syracuse, Finger Lakes area and rest of CNY more so after 10 or 11 am. There could be a few showers and a storm or two during the morning, but the best chance of showers and storms appears to be during the second half of the day.

The greatest threat of a few strong to severe storms looks to be between about noon and 5 or 6 pm with any storm possibly producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. It is quite possible most of Central New York sees a couple rounds of showers and storms during this time.

Thanks to more clouds and occasional showers and storms, it won’t be as hot Wednesday, with highs in near 80 but it remains very muggy through the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It turns refreshing Wednesday night with cooler and less humid air building back in behind an early evening cold front passage. Lows come sunrise Thursday should be in the 50s. Yes, you’ll be able to give your AC a break when going to bed Wednesday night, and for the rest of the week for that matter.

THURSDAY:

Any sun we see Thursday should disappear during the afternoon with a wave of low pressure sliding south of us late in the day into Thursday night. This may very well result in at least a little bit of rain from Syracuse and the Thruway south late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Highs on Thursday are only expected to reach around 70!

It stays cool to end the week and into the first weekend of June. More details to come.