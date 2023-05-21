WSYR-TV (SYRACUSE, NY) – Saturday marked the first day in nearly two weeks that we have seen measurable rainfall here in Syracuse.

You have to go all the way back to Sunday, May 7 to find more than a trace! Even that day, we only picked up 0.08”, which was preceded by two additional dry days.

The rain on Saturday was certainly welcome news for the lawns and gardens, but only a tenth to a half an inch fell across most areas of CNY, with upwards of three quarters of an inch to an inch or so up near the Lake Ontario shoreline to Rochester. After the nearly two tenths of an inch of rain in Syracuse, we are running just under an inch below average May rainfall as of Sunday morning.

The last time we had a stretch of dry weather about this long was just a couple of years ago in May 2021, with a thirteen-day rain-free stretch.

We look to dry out once again on Sunday, and it looks to be the beginning of yet another prolonged dry stretch of weather here in Central New York, with minimal rain chances through at least Friday.

Yes, there could be a few showers Wednesday with a cold front, but nothing that significant is expected. There is a chance of some showers over Memorial Day weekend, but that is subject to change.

Bottom line, if the dry weather trend continues in Central New York over the coming weeks with the stronger/more direct sun, the ground is going to continue to dry out and we will be heading towards a drought sooner than later. Stay tuned for updates.