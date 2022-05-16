A batch of showers and strong to severe storms moved across Central New York pretty quickly Monday afternoon. Thankfully, temperatures did not heat up closer to 80 for most of the area due to more in the way of clouds to start the day which limited the amount of severe weather that occurred across the region.

Yes, there were several damage reports, but nothing widespread for the most part in CNY. The greatest concentration of damage reports came in, especially north of Syracuse in Oswego County, as you can see on the damage reports map below.

Luckily, two of the three tornado warnings that were issued were east of CNY, while the lone tornado warned storm in CNY was located up across the Eastern part of the Tug Hill east of Lowville late Monday afternoon.

There were also some power outages Monday afternoon thanks to the gusty winds that accompanied some storms. At one point, there were several thousand power outages in Oswego and Onondaga counties, but thankfully most power issues were resolved by Monday evening.

The line of storms that came through Monday afternoon also created quite the ominous looking sky in parts of CNY. Here’s an impressive storm photo taken Monday afternoon in CNY by Doris Walczak.