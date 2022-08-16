SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Much of this week features unsettled weather at times and seasonable temperatures for mid-August standards. Find out how much rain versus dry time we will see below…

THRU THURSDAY:

The weather remains a bit unsettled at times thanks to an area of low pressure down at the ground and a weak but broad area of low pressure aloft over us means a few scattered showers and storms will continue to be around through the middle of the week.

The general trend from our computer models the last couple of days is to keep this low at the surface weak and track it just off the New England coast mid-week. That said, we would expect just scattered showers and a few storms to be around, mainly in the afternoon and early evening and no day this week will be a washout with a good amount of dry time expected. So if you are going to be heading outside anytime between about noon and sunset any day through Thursday we would advise you to keep an eye to the sky, radar and have an umbrella nearby.

Outside the scattered pop-up showers and storms during the second half of each day through Thursday there will be a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures.

High temperatures today through Thursday should range from the upper 70s to low 80s, and nighttime lows are expected to be in the 50s and low 60s through the period which is “normal” for August in CNY.

Drier weather looks to emerge by the end of this week with hints at another warmup come the weekend!

Stay tuned for further updates….