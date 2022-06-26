SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s another uncomfortable night with a breeze, and a mild, muggy air mass with scattered showers and a few storms. Refreshing air arrives just in time for the new week though.

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and a few storms accompany a cold front and move through tonight with heavy rain being the greatest threat of any storm moving through that could lead to localized flash flooding.

It’s a breezy and mild night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY:

It’s a refreshingly cool Monday with a gusty, cool breeze and highs only reaching the low 70s behind Sunday night’s cold front! We will also see intervals of sun Monday too, and maybe a shower near sunrise, especially south and east of Syracuse. All in all, though, it looks like a good day albeit a little cool for late June.

MONDAY NIGHT:

More clouds than not are expected Monday night as a weakening cold front slides in and falls apart during the night nearby. There may even be a spotty shower north of Syracuse up across the Adirondacks.

It’s a comfortably cool night with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY:

Temperatures stay a bit below normal Tuesday under increasing sun for the afternoon with highs warming into the low to mid 70s.

Another warm-up takes place across the area mid to late week with us possibly flirting with 90 again by the end of the week!