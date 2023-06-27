SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – CNY saw scattered showers and storms once again develop Tuesday afternoon and evening, but drier times are ahead. Details are below…

Humidity is slowly departing…

The humidity returned to Central New York late last week and has persisted through the first part of the week, but some relief is on its way heading into the middle of the week.

Still dodging downpours tonight

A slow-moving cold front is going to move through CNY tonight/early Wednesday and brings about a cooler and less humid change to the area following some additional showers/storms this evening.

The severe storm threat is lower than Monday, but we can’t rule out a few strong storms mainly east of Syracuse with gusty winds, bit of hail and torrential rain.

Due to there being a good amount of moisture in the air (humidity) still, the eastern half of CNY could be at risk for more tropical downpours that may lead to a bit of localized flash flooding, but no widespread flooding is expected through this evening. Once again, if you come across a flooded-out road/walkway, “Turn Around Don’t Drown.”

Thankfully, the stream flows in the larger streams and rivers are low and should handle any heavy rain. It is more of the low-lying and poor drainage areas that would be vulnerable to this type of flooding.

Despite the flash flood threat through this evening, this is also welcomed rain as parts of CNY continue to be abnormally dry according to the latest drought report. We just don’t want too much too fast.

Shower chances about to decrease

The aforementioned cold front is slated to slowly slide through late tonight/early Wednesday but remain close enough to keep the threat for at least a few scattered showers around Wednesday.

While the shower coverage decreases Wednesday, something you’ll likely notice is the increase in a smoky haze and the campfire smell returning. For more details on the smoke click here.

A temporary fallish feel midweek!

Clouds are expected to rule the sky Wednesday, with a refreshing, cooler breeze and less humidity. Highs likely won’t get any higher than the upper 60s to around 70.

Come the last half of the week, it looks mainly dry with more sun and a seasonably warm feel to the air with humidity levels staying in check, especially Thursday.

Highs to end the week should climb into the mid to upper 80s with a bit more humidity too. The added heat and humidity and an approaching system may trigger a shower/storm or two towards evening Friday. Stay tuned for updates.