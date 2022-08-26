SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) While it was nice on Thursday, the shower/storm threat is going up for today to round out the week. Details below…

TODAY:

There’s a better chance of scattered showers and storms Friday as a weak cold front slides in from the northwest. The timing of the storms moving through Central New York is centered between Noon and about 4 pm. A few of the storms could have some gusty winds and hail.

If you have evening plans, it is looking drier as the storms are quick to clear out of the region with just a lingering shower possible this evening.

If the timing works out (like we continue to think) today/tonight’s cold front slides to our south and high pressure builds in for the weekend.

TONIGHT:

Variable clouds and turning cooler and less humid with a lingering shower or two possible. Much of the night will be dry though. Lows drop into the upper 50s to around 60 with patchy fog possibly developing overnight too.

WEEKEND:

The last weekend of August is looking mainly dry and nice with some low clouds and patchy fog around to start Saturday but ultimately the sun wins out by the late morning/midday and shines throughout the afternoon.

There is a very slight risk of a spotty shower to start the Saturday, especially west of Syracuse off Lake Ontario but overall, it’s a dry Saturday. Sunday the threat for any shower or storm is in the afternoon well east of Syracuse! Most places, however, will end up dry this final weekend of August. Enjoy!

Highs warm into the mid to upper 70s Saturday and at least mid-80s Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates.