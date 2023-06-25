SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’ve entered a prolonged stretch of being more showery, and muggy. When are the showers/storms going to be most numerous, and when do we shake the shower threat?? Details are below.

Humidity is back and ‘sticking’ around

The humidity has returned to Central New York and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Dew points climbed well into the 60s Friday, and these higher dew points are expected to stick around through the first half of the week. At times through Tuesday, dew points could approach 70 degrees which is tropical-like.

Rain chances increase soon

Any scattered showers and storms out there to start our Sunday night will dissipate after 9 or 10 this evening thanks to the loss of daytime heating once again.

Much of Monday morning and early afternoon looks to be dry, but between the heat (80s) and high humidity and an approaching, weakening cold front from the west is expected to help trigger more numerous showers and storms later Monday afternoon and evening. A few of the storms that develop may pack a punch with gusty winds and some hail.

The shower and storm coverage should diminish quickly again after sunset Monday evening with the loss of daytime heating, but that won’t last. The aforementioned cold front is going to move into CNY Tuesday and as a result lots of clouds and even more numerous showers and a few storms will be around Tuesday. Tuesday is likely the wettest day of the week.

Due to there being so much moisture in the air (humidity), parts of CNY could be at risk for downpours that may lead to some localized flash flooding, but no widespread flooding is expected through Tuesday. Remember, if you come across a flooded-out road/walk way, “turn around don’t drown.”

Thankfully, the stream flows in the larger streams and rivers are low and should handle any heavy rain. It is more of the low-lying and poor drainage areas that would be vulnerable to this type of flooding.

Despite the flash flood threat, this is also welcomed rain as parts of CNY continue to be abnormally dry according to the latest drought report. We just don’t want too much too fast.

Get the latest Drought Monitor update >>

Shower chances & humidity decrease later in the week

A cold front is slated to slowly slide through Tuesday night but remain close enough to keep the threat for at least a few showers/storms around Wednesday, especially near and east of Syracuse. Clouds are expected to rule the sky Wednesday, with a cooler breeze and less humidity. Highs likely won’t get any higher than the mid-70s.

Come the last half of the week, it looks mainly dry with more sun and a seasonably warm feel to the air without the high humidity. Stay tuned for updates.