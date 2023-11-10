SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Friday is shaping up to be a mainly dry and seasonable day for many across central New York. What does the weekend have in store? Find out below…

Mainly dry for many on Friday

Outside of some occasional lake effect showers east of Lake Ontario, Friday is looking like a mainly dry day for many—including Syracuse—and there could be a bit of sun, too.

Highs will be seasonable, in the 40s to around 50, but it will feel a touch chillier with a breeze adding an extra bite to the air.

A dry weekend?

Pretty uneventful weather appears to be ahead over the upcoming Veterans Day weekend.

Any lingering lake effect showers will drop south and dissipate on Saturday close to sunrise, setting us up for a lot of dry time and at least some sun. Skies look to turn a bit brighter on Sunday as precipitation chances stay at a minimum.

It will be a rather chilly weekend, however, with temperatures running several degrees below average. Highs at best will only be in the low to mid 40s.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.