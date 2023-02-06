SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – More seasonable out there now, but it’s not going to last as milder air is poised to return soon. Details are below…

A February feel tonight, but changes are on the way

It’s going to be seasonably chilly night across the area with lows in the teens and low 20s. The coldest readings are expected north and east of Syracuse where the sky will be clearer compared to Syracuse and the Finger Lakes due to some lingering lake clouds.

Turns mild again

Sorry snow lovers/winter enthusiasts, more mild air is waiting in the wings beyond Monday.

Yup, that’s right, the overall very mild winter of 2022-23 continues. We think highs in the 40s will be commonplace around CNY for much of the rest of this week.

More splashing & not shoveling midweek

Tuesday starts dry and chilly with some sun but turns damp with a bit of rain developing after 2 or 3 pm ahead and with a weak cold front.

It’s going to turn pretty windy too with a south wind kicking up and importing the milder air into the region, as highs should make it into the low to mid 40s Tuesday afternoon.

After a mainly dry Wednesday with maybe a bit of sun in the afternoon, a more significant batch of primarily rain is slated to arrive with a stronger storm system Thursday. Rain MAY start as a little bit of an icy mix mainly north and east of Syracuse Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates.