Second tropical storm of season forms and makes landfall in South Carolina

Believe it or not, but the second tropical storm has already developed before the official start of hurricane season which is June 1st! Tropical Storm Bertha developed just off the South Carolina coast Wednesday morning and made landfall late Wednesday morning near Mount Pleasant north of Charleston, S.C..

Tropical Storm Bertha will quickly weaken to a remnant low pressure tonight and work it’s way to the north-northwest into Thursday.

The remnants of Bertha will likely affect us here in CNY as it’s expected to track into Western NY Thursday afternoon. The impacts will be limited, you will feel even more humidity and scattered showers and a few storms should move in Thursday afternoon and night across Central New York. Any storm that forms Thursday afternoon and night will likely produce tropical downpours too.

At least one of our long range models is suggesting the busy start to the hurricane season to continue with POSSIBLY the third, stronger, tropical system developing in and around the Gulf of Mexico sometime close to the first weekend of June! Stay tuned.